Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan is starting off the new year with some wedding bells. The 21-year-old actor, best known for his role as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie on the CBS sitcom and its spinoff, too to Instagram over the weekend to share that he got down on one knee and proposed to Jenna Weeks. “To the Woman I love most,” he captioned a series a series of photos. “You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”

Jordan shared photos from the proposal, which included big letters spelling out “Marry me?” as well as rose petals on the ground. Weeks shared similar photos on her own Instagram which also included plenty of tears alongside the sweet caption, “All I can say is YESS! I can’t think of a better person that I would want to spend the rest of my life with. Montana is such an amazing father and he has a generous kind loving heart that only few get to see, so glad I’m one of them.”

The couple’s engagement comes over seven months after they welcomed their first child, daughter Emma Rae, on May 21, 2024. Both of them have not been shy about showing off their love and their baby on their respective Instagram pages. That will likely continue as they grow their family and bring fans along for this new chapter in their lives.

Meanwhile, Montana Jordan is staying as busy as ever. Between wedding planning and raising a daughter, he’s also starring on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. While the CBS series is still in its first season, it did get a full-season order. It wouldn’t be surprising if a second season happens but the network has yet to announce anything for its future.

Regardless, Jordan’s 2025 is off to a great start, and it’s only going to get better from here. Congratulations are certainly in order for Jordan and Weeks, and it will be an exciting time for them. Love may not always be forever, but for some, it can certainly feel like it, as evidenced by their sweet relationship, and one can only hope that they find that same type of love no matter how old they are.