'Young & the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Has Career Update After Beating Cancer

The Young & the Restless star Eric Braeden has no plans to slow down. The legendary daytime soap star told fans in April that he was diagnosed with cancer. The 83-year-old had experienced a prostate issue as he was recovering from knee replacement surgery. That was when his doctor shared the cancer diagnosis. He underwent a six-week immunotherapy plan to be treated for high-grade cancer cells that were found near his bladder.

Over the summer, he gave fans the happy news that he was officially cancer-free four months after the initial diagnosis. In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Braeden was asked if he had any plans for retirement. His answer? 'No, hell no, no, no." He jokingly continued by saying, "I've known friends and colleagues of mine… athletic friends of mine who suddenly are retired. And now what? Pickleball?" Even at his age and after beating cancer, it's remarkable how he still has no plans to retire any time soon.

Eric Braeden has portrayed Victor Newman on Young & the Restless since 1980. He was only supposed to be a guest on the soap and initially last only eight to 12 weeks. Since then, Victor has become the show's leading male character. Braeden's decision to not retire any time soon is great news for fans of the long-running soap. Of course, on top of the fact that he kicked cancer's butt. He has continued to appear on The Young & the Restless since his initial diagnosis. So fans shouldn't expect Victor to be leaving any time soon. However, even though he says he's not retiring, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to take a break, even just a short one. Dealing with a medical issue as serious as cancer and constantly working can take a toll on someone.

Although Braeden has continuously starred on The Young & the Restless for over 40 years, he has made appearances on other projects throughout the years. The actor has also been on Charlie's Angels, Murder, She Wrote, The Ambulance, The Nanny, Titanic, and How I Met Your Mother. He also reprised his role of Victor Newman for four episodes of fellow soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, in 1999. It seems that people will continue to look forward to Braeden not only portraying Victor but hopefully making other appearances in many more projects to come.