'The Young & the Restless' Superstar Eric Braeden Undergoes Surgery

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is on the mend after he recently underwent surgery. Braeden, best known to fans as the actor who portrays Victor Newman on the long-running CBS soap opera, revealed in a Thursday, Dec. 15 tweet from his hospital room that he underwent knee surgery.

In the photo, Braden could be seen standing beside his hospital bed in a hospital gown. He used a walker to help steady himself post-surgery and could also be seen with a fully bandaged leg. Although the actor didn't share too many details, he revealed in the caption that the photo was snapped "after knee replacement!" He added that he was "thinking of you all!"

After knee replacement! Thinking of you all! ❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/7E0XDbyRry — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) December 16, 2022

The health update prompted a flurry of well-wishes from fans. Reacting to the post, one person wrote, "Best of luck with your knee surgery post op, I hear it's a long journey, but well worth all the hard work,hang in their and NEVER GIVE UP." Somebody else tweeted, "The people I know who've had the procedure say that they should have done it years ago, they feel so much better afterwards. Praying for your healing and recovery." Several fans also offered some tips on recovery, with one person advising Braeden to "keep moving. Friends who have had the surgery said that the more you move, there will be less scarring and better healing. Hope all goes well." Braden responded by teasing, "Well, you know me a little; I never stop moving! They told me not to do too much!!"

As for Braden's status on The Young and the Restless amid his recovery? When one fan expressed hope that the actor wouldn't be missing from the series for too long, Braeden offered some reassurance. Replying to the tweet, the actor shared, "we are off now for 2 1/2 weeks! So, hopefully I'll be able to go back then!!"

Braeden is known and loved by fans for his role as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. The actor first stepped into the character back in 1980 and has gone on to appear in nearly 4,000 episodes since. Braeden will likely add hundreds of more episodes to that list, as CBS announced in January 2020 that it picked the soap up for four more seasons, with The Young and the Restless set to run at least through 2024. The series is currently on a filming pause amid the holiday season.