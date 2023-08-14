'The Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Gives Positive Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has given fans a positive health update amid his recent cancer battle. In a recent Facebook Live video, Braeden shared, "The reason I want to talk to you tonight is I want to tell you I'm grateful [for] all of your good thoughts and your prayers. It's meant a great deal to me, and I can tell you it obviously has helped, because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago – that's when they thread a camera into your bladder – and I'm cancer-free. They couldn't find a damn thing. Isn't that nice?"

Braeden went on to note that, while he got get news about his cancer, he will still continue treatment. The malignant tumor that was extracted from his bladder was found to have "high-grade cancer cells." For this reason, the actor will receive three prophylactic infusions containing "some stuff that apparently kills the cancer. He also is still waiting on MRI results, to find out if the cancer spread. "And then I should be free for a while," Braeden said. "Every so often, every few months, I'll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it."

Braeden first shared his cancer diagnosis back in April, saying in a Facebook Live post, that he began having prostate issues while he was recovering from knee-replacement surgery. "I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," he said at the time.

Speaking about how the experience has impacted his outlook in life, Braeden said, "I've learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out." He added, "So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard aint going to get me, I'm going to get it."

"So that's where I am right now," the beloved soap opera actor continued, noting that he was not planning on taking a break from his hit show. "I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support," Braeden said, growing emotional. "So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."