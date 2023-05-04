'Young & the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Says His Cancer Was Initially Misdiagnosed

The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden shared more details about his cancer diagnosis. The daytime television legend said his doctors misdiagnosed him before they linked his prostate issues to cancer. Braeden, 82, told fans he was diagnosed with cancer in an emotional Facebook video to fans last month.

Braeden's misdiagnosis inspired him to share his health battle with fans to raise awareness, he told Entertainment Tonight this week. "The reason that I'm going public with this is to inform people," he said. "As you get older, your prostate grows and it impinges the urethra. It means you have to go to the potty a lot more than you want to. That is sometimes the beginning of some trouble."

It was "scary" to hear his doctor use the "cancer" word, but the actor said men should not be scared to have their prostate checked. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

"I want them to know to have your prostate examined, have your bladder examined, have your colon examined," Braeden said. "Just acquaint yourself with it and be open about it, so that way you take the fear out of people... A lot of men, me included, would not want to know about it. That's nonsense."

Braeden's doctors said he has low-grade and high-grade cancer cells. He is receiving a weekly bladder infusion that "stimulates your immune response, hence it kills your cancer cells," the actor said. He is in the third week of the six-week process, he said. "At the moment, I feel pretty good," he told ET.

In his April Facebook video, Braeden told fans he has no interest in retiring because he loves acting. "I'm from the world of sports. I don't give up easily. I know a good attitude helps. This is manageable," he told ET. "You learn in sports to always look forward to the next time, never give up. You train harder to be better the next time... You look at this now and I said, 'All right, I'll deal with it. How do I improve as [quickly] as I can?'" Braeden also thanked fans for their ongoing support.

Braeden has been working in Hollywood since the 1960s. He has played Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1980. The role earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.