'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Diagnosed With Cancer

The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden was diagnosed with cancer, the legendary daytime soap star told fans on Friday. Braeden, 83, told fans he experienced a prostate issue while recuperating from knee-replacement surgery when his doctor shared the cancer diagnosis. The German-born star has played Victor Newman on the CBS soap for over four decades. He underwent knee surgery in December.

In an emotional Facebook live video, Braedon told fans his doctors found high-grade cancer cells near his bladder when he saw his doctor about the prostate problems. He underwent a UroLift, a "procedure that utilizes tiny implants to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra," according to UCLA Health. Braeden is now undergoing a six-week immunotherapy plan to be treated for high-grade cells.

"I've learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out," Braeden told fans, notes PEOPLE. "So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. I'll be in top form again soon."

Braeden plans to exercise while being treated, but not as strenuously as he was before. He also has no plans to retire. "I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support," he told fans. "So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it." In a follow-up video on Saturday, Braeden thanked fans from around the world for their support. "It means a hell of a lot to me. Very moving," he said.

The actor's fans left thousands of comments on his Facebook posts, wishing him well. "Sending love, hugs, and prayers to you. Keep your head up and stay strong," one fan wrote. "I'm sending my thoughts and prayers to you Eric. You're a fighter and you will prevail. Love to you," another commented. "Hoping and praying that all continues to go well! Keep fighting," another wrote.

Braeden began his Hollywood career in the 1960s and joined The Young and the Restless as Victor Newman in 1980. He has earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, winning in 1998. Braeden also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. The actor married Dale Russell in 1966, and they are parents to filmmaker Christian Gudegast.