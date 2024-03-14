'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Mourns Death of Mother Cass Warner

Cole Hauser is mourning the death of his mother, Cass Warner, who passed away at the age of 76. The Yellowstone star, 48, took to Instagram Wednesday to announce his mother's death, sharing a photo of himself riding horses with his mom.

"It is with a heavy heart that my mother Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76," the actor wrote in the caption. "Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many." Hauser continued, "I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

Hauser previously shared photos with his mother on Instagram, posting for Mother's Day in 2021 a childhood photo with his mom. "Happy Mother's Day momma! @casss.warner to many more years together on this planet," he wrote at the time.

Hauser's mother came from a long line of entertainment pros, as she was the daughter of Oscar-nominated film producer Milton Sperling and Betty Warner Sheinbaum, and her grandfather, Harry Warner, was one of the four founders of Warner Bros. in 1923. "Cass began her career sitting in on her father's story meetings and wandering the Warner Bros. studio lot observing the magic of movie making," according to the bio for her own production company, Warner Sisters.

Cass would go on to write The Brothers Warner, a biography of Warner Bros., and also wrote, produced, directed and narrated an accompanying documentary film about the studio released in 2007, described as "an intimate portrait of the family and a tribute to their legacy." The documentary won numerous awards, including the prestigious HBO Films Producer Award, and she was on the Emmy Directors' nomination list in 2009.

In April 2023, Cass was interviewed by Variety for the outlet's story on the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.' founding. "The family had two extraordinary visionaries in Sam and Harry," she explained of her grandfather Harry and his brother Sam, both of whom founded the company alongside brothers Jack and Albert. "They would be so happy to see that their dream was still alive and well and expanding," Cass added. "My grandfather would be thrilled to see all the new ways that people can communicate with each other. The company's original motto was 'Pictures that educate, enlighten and entertain.' He really believed in that."