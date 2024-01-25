'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Encourages Fans to 'Get up for Those Who Serve' With New Free Rein Coffee Initiative (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Compay has just unveiled a new initiative aimed at encouraging coffee drinkers to "get up for those who serve." In honor of National Get Up Day on Feb. 1, the company is challenging and inspiring others to get up early, have a great cup of coffee, and "get after it." In an exclusive comment to PopCulture.com, Hauser said of the initiative, "National Get Up Day honors those who selflessly serve our country and communities by encouraging Americans to Get Up for Those Who Serve."

"Our goal is to give 10k bags of Free Rein coffee to veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses and others who dedicate their time and talents to keeping us happy and safe," Hauser added. From January 22nd through National Get Up Day, those who spend more than $50 at FreeReinCoffee.com will receive a free bag of coffee. Free Rein is also encouraging customers to donate a bag of coffee to someone who serves in the community – from veterans to first responders to teachers and more. Free Rein's goal is to donate 10,000 bags of coffee to those who serve and get up each day to get after it without fail.

Free Rein launched in October and offers coffee in six different blends either in whole beans, grounds or single-serve pods. "Founded in the pursuit of the American Dream, and born from the cowboy tradition, Free Rein delivers high quality coffee for the hard workers, risk takers, dream chasers, and early risers," read a press release. "In addition to the coffee, Free Rein will also be launching lifestyle goods including shirts, hats, mugs, bandanas and more!"

The company brings 25 years of roasting experience from the heartland of Texas to kitchen tables, campfires, wood sheds, and workplaces across America. Whatever the day brings, you can always count on having a good cup of coffee by your side with Free Rein. Some of the top blends are priced at $15.99 per 12-ounce bag and include: American Dirt, Hauser's signature dark roast blend; Heavy Spur, a high caffeine blend; Branded, a fiery blend of cayenne and cinnamon; and Homestead, a balanced, comfortable coffee to relax by the fire with. Additionally, Free Rein has launched a line of lifestyle merchandise available to purchase, such as mugs, t-shirts, and more.