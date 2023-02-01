'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.

"Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience," Hause wrote in his post caption, then going on to tag Disney and they various parks he and his family visited. Down in the comments, Yellowstone fans had a lot to say, with many joking that they are ready for the show to return. "I love to see u on vacation. But could u get back to work on Yellowstone. Cmon season 6 please and Thankyou," one person quipped, summing up how a lot of viewers are feeling.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Hauser's Rip is John's right-hand man on the ranch. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

The show is currently on a winter break, but fans might be surprised to hear the series update that Kelly Reilly shared. While speaking to IndieWire, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about the second half of Season 5, telling the outlet that she has no idea what is going to happen in the new episodes. "I haven't read a word yet," she admitted, revealing she hasn't read any scripts from the rest of the season.

"They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans," Reilly then explained. "I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins." She also shared, "I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."