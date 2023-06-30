'Yellowjackets' Star Melanie Lynskey Posts Heartwarming Tribute to Late Co-Star Julian Sands

Melanie Lynskey is mourning the loss her friend and former co-star, Julian Sands, who was confirmed dead five months after he disappeared during a hike on Mount Baldy in California. On Tuesday, the Yellowjackets star took to Instagram to pay tributes to Sands. The pair worked together on the 2002 movie Rose Red, with Lynskey recalling how she was initially starstruck as she was a fan of Sands in the Oscar-nominated film, A Room with a View.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000. A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself and the late actor dancing. "When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had."

According to Lynskey, she and Sands "became fast friends" and the actor brought her "so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs." She also recalled how Sands "found out I'd never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned. In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre's '2001' , made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do. You were gracious and patient and tons of fun."

"We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you," Lynskey concluded the emotional post. "My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."

Lynskey and Sands starred alongside each other in the 2002 television miniseries, Rose Red, written by Stephen King. On Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the Coroner's Office positively identified human remains discovered by hikers over the weekend were that of Sands. The actor was reported missing by his wife in January after he failed to return home after embarking on a hike on Mount Baldy. Sands' manner of death is still under investigation at this time.