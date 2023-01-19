Julian Sands, '24' Actor, Has Been Reported Missing

Julian Sands, who starred in 24 and Smallville, was reported missing in the Southern California mountains. Sands, 65, is one of two hikers authorities have been searching for, but severe weather has made it difficult. The actor was last seen in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Brady on Friday, Jan. 13, and was publicly identified as a missing hiker on Wednesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began a search for Sands after he was reported missing on Jan. 13 at about 7 p.m. PT. "Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening," public information officer Mara Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight. "However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits."

The search and rescue team will plan another search when the weather improves and it is safe for the sheriff's department's crews. Authorities recommend the public stay away from the area. "It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble. Forest Service is responsible for that area and we are working with them on that issue," Rodriguez explained.

Sands was reported missing after he did not return from a hike, a San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department spokesperson told The Wrap. He is believed to be in somewhere near the Baldry Bowl Trail, which is a popular hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. Sands was born in England and now lives in North Hollywood.

"His wife did report him missing," Gloria Huerta with SBCSD told ABC7. "From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing." Sands' car was found in the area.

Sands has starred in more than 150 movies and television shows since the early 1980s. His best-known films are A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock, The Phantom of the Opera, Arachnophobia, and Ocean's Thirteen. He played the villain in 24 Season 5 and also played Jor-El in Smallville.

Police are also searching for Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, California. His family reported him missing on Monday afternoon, reports CBS News. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station said they are searching for him in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains. His family is afraid for him because they are worried he may have fallen. Police are tracing Gregory's cell phone.