Paula Moulton, 'Britain's Got Talent' Star, Dead at 52

Paula Moulton, a former Britain's Got Talent semifinalist, has died. Moulton's act Strictly Wheels confirmed the star's death Wednesday, though no cause of death was cited. Moulton was 52.

"We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula," the post, which featured a video montage of Moulton set to Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," read. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time. Paula's legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance."

Moulton appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2012 alongside her dancing partner Gary Lyness. The pair began dancing together in 2010 and founded Strictly Wheels six years later. The pair made it to the semifinals of Britain's Got Talent, impressing the judges with their routine to the song Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys. Judge David Walliams told them, "That was amazing, you turned what might've been a negative, into a positive," with Amanda Holden adding, per the Daily Mail, "Your control and the way you move in that wheelchair is fantastic." While Moulton and Lyness did not win the season, they became Britain's first and only top-class Latin Wheelchair Dance Sport couple and competed for Team GB in Para Dance at IPC Level, ranking eighth in the world in Latin in 2018.

Following her time on Britain's Got Talent, Moulton opened up about the impact of a 1995 MRSA infection, telling the Daily Star, "I got pneumonia and in hospital I contracted MRSA and it damaged my pelvis, my lower spine, my hips and my femurs." Moulton added that she was left with "nerve damage. I can stand but I can't walk and I use leg splints when I do stand." Moulton said, "it should have killed me because I had septicemia. I'm lucky to be alive."

News of her passing has been met with a rush of tributes. Lyness said, per the BBC, "Paula always focused on the positive things in life, her disability was never a barrier. As well as an avid dancer and Team GB competitor, Paula was a champion for disability rights, speaking at many events and conferences." He said Moulton "should be remembered for all the positivity she brought into the many lives she touched," adding that "her passing will leave a huge hole in my personal and dance life and so many others in the wheelchair dance community."