XXXTentacion’s Friend and Rapper C Glizzy Shot in the Head, Hospitalized

XXXTentacion’s friend and rapper C Glizzy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head.

According to WPLG Local 10, the 16-year-old rising rapper, whose real name is Christian Moore, was struck by a bullet on Saturday, June 15 while standing outside a convenience store in his native Pompano Beach, Florida.

Immediately following the shooting, the teen’s brother and a friend attempted to rush him to Broward Health North, though they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a highway exit ramp. They eventually made it to the hospital, and the young rapper underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet.

“Family members identify the teenager shot in the head in Pompano Beach yesterday as Christian Moore, an up-and-coming rapper known as CGlizzy. He underwent surgery for his injuries at Broward Health North,” ,” tweeted WPLG’s reporter Madeleine Wright.

“@CGlizzyofficial’s mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head,” Wright added in a subsequent tweet. “Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday.”

An update posted to his Instagram account Monday night informed fans that Glizzy is “still In The Hospital Keep Him In Yo Prayers.”

The incident, which comes just two months after he released his album Numb the Pain, remains under investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The young rapper rose to fame through his close relationship to XXXTentacion, whom he was frequently seen hanging out with on social media.

The shooting comes almost a year to the day after XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18, 2018 while shopping for motorcycles in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was just 20.

Just a month later, four men – Dedrick D. Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome – were indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in relation to the case.

Following his death, XXXTentacion’s music experienced a surge in sales and streams. In the 24 hours after he died, his single “Sad!” had 10.4 million streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record set by Taylor Swift. He also received two posthumous awards: the Favorite Album – Soul/R&B at the 2018 American Music Awards and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. In April, he was posthumously nominated for multiple 2019 Billboard Music Awards.