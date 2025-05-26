‘X-Files’ Legend David Duchovny Just Got Married

Fox Mulder has tied the knot.

David Duchovny, best known for his starring role in The X-Files, recently married longtime girlfriend Monique Pendleberry according to a report from Us Weekly.

Rumors of marriage previously swirled around the couple earlier this month after the two were seen walking through Malibu while wearing wedding bands.

Duchovny, 64, and Pendleberry, 31, began dating in 2017. Since then, public appearances for the couple are rare—but they have been seen out and about a few times, including in New York City last September, a Los Angeles Lakers game in January of last year, and the red carpet premiere of You People, a Netflix original film Duchovny starred in.

It’s not the first marriage for the X-Files star. He previously married Tea Leoni in 1997, and the couple divorced in 2014. They have two children together: a 26-year-old daughter, West, and a 22-year-old son, Kyd.

Leoni and Duchovny are still on good terms, and co-parent their children together.

Duchovny is one of the most beloved TV actors of his era, thanks to big roles in acclaimed series like his two-time Emmy nominated role of Fox Mulder in The X-Files, his Golden Globe-nominated role of Hank Moody in Californication, and his role as Denise Bryson in both the original series and reboot of Twin Peaks. His last major role was in HBO’s 2024 espionage miniseries The Sympathizer.