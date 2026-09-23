‘Amazing Race’ Alum Dies of Cancer: Tim Janus Was 49

Tim Janus, the professional eater known as “Eater X” and a former The Amazing Race contestant, has died. He was 49.

Janus died Sept. 16 from complications related to a long battle with cancer, Major League Eating announced over the weekend.

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“Timothy Janus, who as ‘Eater X’ became one of the most recognizable figures in competitive eating during the sport’s formative years,” the organization said in a statement, “has died at age 49 from complications following a long battle with cancer.”

Janus competed professionally for 12 years, beginning his career in 2006 and continuing through 2018. He eventually reached No. 2 in the world rankings, behind only Joey Chestnut.

The pair later appeared together on the 30th season of The Amazing Race. Janus and Chestnut competed as Team Chomp and ultimately finished in eighth place.

Janus earned several world titles during his competitive eating career. According to Major League Eating, he was the world champion in tiramisu eating, ramen noodle eating and nigiri sushi eating.

He also became recognizable for the Viking-inspired face paint he wore during competitions. Major League Eating credited Janus with introducing the “Alternative Beverage Movement” to the sport, which allowed competitors to have their preferred beverage at the table instead of being limited to water.

His television appearances extended beyond The Amazing Race. Janus was the “largest winner” in the history of Cash Cab and also appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Janus was also accepted into the United States Foreign Service, though his plans to serve abroad were disrupted by his illness.

He was later inducted into the Major League Eating Hall of Fame. Reflecting on his career at the time, Janus said he had gained an unexpected perspective from his years as a competitive eater.

“I learned a lot about life by eating hot dogs,” he said.

Janus’ former roommate and fellow competitive eater Crazy Legs Conti, a former world oyster-eating champion, remembered him as someone who followed his own path.

“Tim followed his own passions and dreams without regard for the pressures or expectations of society,” Conti said in a statement. “He was unique, brilliant and beloved by his friends. He lived his life on his own terms.”

Major League Eating said Janus will be celebrated during a gathering in New York City in October.

His 12-year career made him one of competitive eating’s most recognizable competitors, while his appearance on The Amazing Race introduced him to an audience beyond the sport.