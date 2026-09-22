Dead Kennedys Icon ‘Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease’

East Bay Ray, the guitarist and founding member of Dead Kennedys, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The band’s management announced the news Tuesday on social media, sharing a black-and-white photo of the musician and an update about his plans to continue performing.

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“Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows, and expressed his appreciation to everyone for their continued support,” the band wrote on Instagram.

Ray co-founded Dead Kennedys in San Francisco in 1978 and remains a member of the group. The band broke up in 1986 before reuniting in 2001, although original frontman Jello Biafra did not return.

Original bassist Klaus Flouride continues to perform with the group. Ron “Skip” Greer has served as the band’s lead vocalist since 2008, while drummer Steve Wilson joined following the 2022 death of longtime drummer D.H. Peligro.

Dead Kennedys currently have several West Coast tour dates scheduled for October.

The run begins Oct. 6 at Showbox at the Market in Seattle and is scheduled to conclude Oct. 11 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California.

According to the band’s announcement, Ray plans to perform at the shows if his health allows.

The Parkinson’s diagnosis comes as another founding member faces his own health challenges. Biafra, who did not rejoin Dead Kennedys following the band’s 2001 reunion, suffered a stroke earlier this year.

An update shared on Biafra’s Facebook in May said he was making progress in his recovery.

“He is progressing nicely,” the post said. “His speech has mostly come back in full, and cognitively, it’s like the stroke never happened. The left side is still weak but it is doing much better than it was.”

Ray has remained part of Dead Kennedys since the band formed in 1978. Despite his recent diagnosis, he intends to continue performing with the group for as long as his health permits.

The upcoming October shows will give fans an opportunity to see the longtime guitarist back onstage, provided he is able to perform.

The band has not shared additional details about Ray’s diagnosis or his health beyond the announcement that he plans to continue touring.