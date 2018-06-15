‘World of Dance’ Judge Ne-Yo and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

World of Dance judge Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay Williams, welcomed their second baby together on Thursday.

Williams announced the birth of son Roman Alexander-Raj Smith on Instagram. Roman was born at 2:11 p.m. Thursday, weighing 6 lbs and 15 ounces. He measures 19 inches long.

“He’s so BEAUTIFUL,” Williams wrote, adding an emoji with heart eyes.

Although Williams did not share a photo of the baby, she did post brief video clips from Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica via Instagram Stories. She also shared a photo of her mother holding the baby, with Ne-Yo’s other children by their side.

The 35-year-old Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Williams are also parents to Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., who was born in March 2016.

Ne-Yo also has two children from previous marriages. In 2010, he and Monyetta Shaw welcomed a daughter, Madilyn Grace Smith. A year later, Shaw and Ne-Yo welcomed son Mason Evan Smith.

In a January interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ne-Yo said he was hoping for another daughter to “even it out.”

“Every single time is like the first time. It’s definitely a labor of love, I’ll say that,” Ne-Yo said of becoming a father again.

“[My son] Mason at least has my sister’s son. They partner up and play all the time. And [my daughter] Maddie is kind of by herself, and I wanted to give her a little sister just to have some camaraderie,” he continued. “She was actually broken up about it not being a girl. She wanted a sister, but I broke it down for her. Like, ‘Now you got three little henchmen, and they gotta do what you told them to.’”

Ne-Yo hinted that his children might be interested in following him into the music industry, since they love to sing and dance, even without him pushing them.

“I felt like I was going to have to kind of push them towards it a little bit, but no,” Ne-Yo said. “They sing and dance all day long. Everything they do is a song.”

In another interview with InTouch Weekly last year, Ne-Yo said being a father has made him “more cautious” about the language he uses in his music.

“Children turn into little tape recorders, and even though things sound cuter coming from them, you don’t want your 4-year-old running around shouting [bad] words,” the “Let Me Love You” singer said.

Aside from parenting, Ne-Yo is also busy as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Ne-Yo also stars in YouTube Red’s Step Up: High Water, a series based on the Step Up movie franchise. He also released his seventh album, Good Man, last week.

Photo credit: Instagram/Crystal Ranay Williams