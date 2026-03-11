Wolfgang Van Halen Surprises Mom Valerie Bertinelli on ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ With Sweet Message

Valerie Bertinelli’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, is his mom’s biggest fan!

As the Hot in Cleveland star, 65, celebrated the launch of her new memoir, Getting Naked, and digital platform, Valerie’s Place, on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, she got a surprise message from her son that brought the proud mom to tears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Valerie Bertinelli and Drew Barrymore pose before an In Conversation for Bertinelli’s new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work Of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect” at 92NY on March 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Before playing the video that Wolfgang, 34, recorded for his mom, host Drew Barrymore pointed out the “consistent love” with which Bertinelli has always spoken of her son, whom she shared with the late Van Halen rocker Eddie Van Halen.

“Well, just wait till you meet him,” Bertinelli responded before the video began to play. “Just wanted to say, congratulations on the book launch, on Valerie’s Place, on the website,” Wolfgang told his mom. “You’re doing so much, you’re so busy, and I’m so proud of you, and I love you so very much.”

The musician added, “You’re probably crying right now, so I’m sorry for making you cry,” concluding, “I hope it’s happy tears, it probably is, but yeah, that’s all. I love you. I’m very proud to be your son.”

Bertinelli couldn’t help but get emotional while watching the video, just as her son had predicted. “I can’t believe he did that,” the Food Network personality explained. “He’s so private. Oh my God … He just lights up my life. I just adore him. I’m so proud to be his mother.”

She added of Wolfgang’s October 2023 wedding to Andraia Allsop, “I’m just so happy that he found his person.”

Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Bertinelli, who was married to the “Jump” guitarist from 1981 to 2007, took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to reflect on the “loud absence” she feels in her life since her ex died in 2020 at the age of 65.

“Some days I really do miss you,” Bertinelli began. “There will always be a loud absence in these gratifying sideline years.” She asked, “Who do I yap to when there was really only one person I could talk to about Wolfie the way that we did? The pride we both felt. Still feel.”

While the author noted she was “grateful” for where she and Eddie “landed” before his death, despite the “ups and downs,” she admitted it was tough to watch their son grow older without his father there to cheer him on.

“You’d be so proud of Wolf. I know we’d be screaming together in the stands watching him on stage. Seeing who could whistle the loudest,” she concluded. “I will never not miss being able to experience that with you.”