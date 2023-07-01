'Wizards of Waverly Place' Alum Praises Working Full-Time in Adult Entertainment

Disney Channel alum Dan Benson, who recurred on beloved series Wizards of Waverly Place as Zeke Beakerman, is opening up about moving on from acting and becoming an OnlyFans model. Via ET, Benson got candid in a new video, talking about how he's been doing since his final acting credit in 2018 when he made the full-time move to adult entertainment. He noted he felt good "mental health-wise. I don't feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a bada— a little bit."

In regards to the decision he made to move on to a different career after acting, the former Disney star admitted he was "feeling good. I'm excited about the future. I don't really feel bad about my decisions at all." However, just because Benson is in adult entertainment, it doesn't mean he is doing everything. He knows his limits, as he shares how he sets boundaries when it comes to feeling comfortable.

"Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don't feel comfortable doing, but I've kind of just been in a position to just be like, 'No, you're gonna get what you're gonna get," Benson shared. "You're gonna get what I'm comfortable with sharing with the world.'"

While Dan Benson is having fun in adult entertainment and focusing on his mental health, he is still very much active when it comes to his former career, as some of his TikToks revolve around Wizards and he responds to fan comments. In May, he was a guest on fellow former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano's podcast, Vulnerable, where he discussed his transition to adult entertainment and gaining self-confidence. So while it may not be a career for everyone, and some may even look down on it, Benson seems to be doing pretty well for himself, and his mental health is the priority.

That being said, Benson has yet to appear on his former co-stars' own podcast. David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone host the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, doing rewatches of the Disney Channel series, talking about their time on the show, doing Q&As, and bringing on guests. Benson has expressed interest on being on the podcast, and in March, he posted a TikTok where it seemed like he would be a guest on the podcast, but as of now, no episode with him has been released. Hopefully, it's just a matter of time before he's reunited with some Wizards co-stars, but for now, fans can just watch him as Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+, or if you're really feeling risky, check him out on OnlyFans.