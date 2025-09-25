Wilson Phillips Singer Carnie Wilson Hospitalized With ‘Very Scary’ Complications From Lap-Band Surgery

Carnie Wilson is recovering after being hospitalized with complications from her lap-band removal surgery.

The Wilson Phillips singer, 57, shared the health update on Instagram Thursday, saying that she was officially “out of the hospital” after being treated for complications surrounding her lap-band removal surgery.

A lap-band, or gastric band, is a silicone band placed around the stomach that reduces the stomach’s capacity and slows the passage of food through the system, retraining the body to eat less, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Wilson, who initially had her lap-band procedure in 2012, said Thursday that while the removal was a “great success,” she began experiencing concerning complications. “I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse. Needed to go back into the hospital because of high blood pressure,” she said. “It was very scary, but after a couple of days there, we changed the meds. And the swelling has gone down and, like, almost gone.”

Wilson, who had previously given an update that she was having her lap-band removal surgery on Sept. 16, said she was “finally over this hump” and recovering from the procedure, which she noted was “intense” due to swelling and blood pressure issues she was experiencing.

The musician, who suffered the loss of her father, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, earlier this year, noted that surgeons for “an ulcer in there” while removing her lap-band, which “doesn’t surprise me with all the stress I’ve had this year.”

Wilson also revealed that doctors “actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band,” which she said “makes me want to barf.” The former talk show host added, “But anyway, I’m so grateful right now and so lucky.”

Wilson went on to thank the “incredible” medical professionals who helped her when she was hospitalized, saying, “I am just so, so lucky to have gotten through this.”

“It really put a new perspective on some health things for me,” she added. “So I’m recovering. It’s going great, and I love you guys, and I appreciate if anybody had said any prayers or anything, so thank you and … on the mend!”