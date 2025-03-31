Carnie Wilson is standing up for daughter Lola Bonfiglio following the 19-year-old’s American Idol audition.



Carnie, her sister Wendy Wilson, and Lola’s dad Rob Bonfiglio joined the teen on stage for a family rendition of Wilson Phillips’ classic “Hold On” on the March 23 episode of the ABC singing competition after Lola performed “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves solo for Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie.

And while the Idol judges were impressed by Lola’s voice, unanimously voting to send her to Hollywood, Carnie revealed a week later at ’90s Con that the response to her daughter’s audition has been “really pissing [her] off.”

“She did great. I’m so proud of her,” Carnie, 56, said, as per PEOPLE. “And they asked us to sing, so we came and crashed the party.” She continued of her daughter, “We love singing with her, and she sings with us on tour sometimes. She’s a really inspiring artist.”



Even so, Carnie lamented that “the internet is so cruel and the comments are really pissing me off, and I can’t respond.” She asked, “Would you encourage a doctor’s son not to be a doctor? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things. And she was so hurt.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Carnie emphasized that they are “real people with real hearts and souls” beyond simply being celebrities. “I encourage her to do it because she loves to sing,” Carnie said. “But I’m so proud of her that she was even brave enough to audition. She sounds so beautiful. I’m so excited for her future. She has a stunning voice.”



Carnie and Wendy are both familiar with growing up in a musical family, having the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson as a father and the Honeys’ Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford as a mother. Phillips Baldwin’s parents, the Mamas & the Papas’ John and Michelle Phillips, also made their name in music.