William Shatner Faces Concerning Health Setback

William Shatner is facing a concerning setback with his health.

According to PageSix, the Star Trek legend, 94, underwent surgery.

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Shatner revealed at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards that he shattered his right shoulder after falling off one of his horses late last year, and he has to have surgery to repair it. While speaking with the press, Shatner, who turns 95 on Monday, asked for a chair, saying he was feeling “old, tired, and kind of hurt.”

(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

“I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop,” he explained. “And the horse that I owned, I came off. And she had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side. And I’m riding it. And I’m ready,” but the horse ended up going too fast, and he got hurt. “I’m not a young stuntman anymore,” Shatner continued. “I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder.”

He went on to reveal that he would be undergoing a “new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other. You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you’re pain-free. So that’s what I am meandering towards.” This is the latest medical emergency that Shatner has had to deal with in recent months.

In September, the T.J. Hooker star was hospitalized after experiencing an issue with his blood sugar, but he was released shortly after being examined. He took to his Instagram to long after to prove that rumors of his demise had been greatly exaggerated and he simply “over indulged.” He continued, “I thank you all for caring, but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!”

Shatner seems to be doing well following the surgery, which he had on Wednesday. On Thursday, he posted on Instagram that it was a routine procedure, and even appeared at a comic con over the weekend. So if that isn’t an indication that he’s doing well, I’m not sure what is. Leave it to Shatner to still go to events after having surgery, no matter how routine it is.