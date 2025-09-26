William Shatner Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization

William Shatner was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing an issue with his blood sugar. The 94-year-old actor called paramedics as a precaution, according to his agent Harry Gold, and was examined at the hospital before being released shortly after.

Shatner apologized to his fans via Instagram, saying his hospital visit was because he “overindulged.”

In the post, which features a picture of Shatner in his 2015 appearance as Mark Twain on the series Murdoch Mysteries that has the text “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated” on top, he let fans know he was doing just fine.

“I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!,” he wrote, with a winking emoji attached.

The Star Trek legend is still working, even in his old age.

He will next be seen in Family Tree, a Christmas comedy-drama starring himself and Tom Bergeron, which the two of them also wrote. The movie centers on “three estranged siblings who reunite at Christmas to sell their crumbling childhood home only to discover that fixing the house might be the key to repairing their fractured family,” and will begin filming next year.