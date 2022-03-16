William Hurt’s Final Acting Role Revealed

Days after it was reported that William Hurt died, his final acting role has been revealed. Hurt died on Sunday at the age of 71. In a statement, his family noted that the actor passed away one week before he would have marked his 72nd birthday.

According to Deadline, Hurt worked on a yet-to-be-released television project for AMC before his passing. The publication reported that he had a voice acting role on AMC’s first animated series, Pantheon. In the series, Hurt voices genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom. Deadline noted that this is believed to be the last role that Hurt completed before he died.

Pantheon is based on short stories penned by Ken Liu. The series revolves around Uploaded Intelligence, which involves human consciousness being uploaded to the Cloud. As of right now, there is no release date for Pantheon. But, it is expected to air on AMC later this year. Hurt was originally cast for the series a year prior by showrunner and creator Craig Silverstein.

This news comes shortly after it was reported that Hurt passed away at the age of 71. He was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Gerry Byrne, Hurt’s good friend, also confirmed his death to Variety. In a statement shared by Hurt’s family, they shared that the actor died of natural causes. In 2018, the Oscar winner did reveal that he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that eventually spread to the bone.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father, and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his family said in a statement to Deadline. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Hurt has appeared in a number of projects over the years. He won an Oscar in 1985 for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman. The late star has also appeared in a series of Marvel films as Secretary Thaddeus Ross. Hurt first appeared as the character in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. He would go on to appear in other Marvel films including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Following his death, Marvel released a statement in which they wrote, “Rest In Peace to an amazing talent William Hurt, beloved Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in our Marvel Cinematic Universe.”