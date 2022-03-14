William Hurt Mourned by Friends and Fans on Social Media

On Sunday, it was reported that actor William Hurt has died, at the age of 71. Since the tragic news, many of his friends and fans have taken to social media to mourn the late Hollywood star. Hurt appeared in numerous high-profile films over the years and had multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Broadcast News, Children Of A Lesser God, and Kiss Of The Spider-Woman. The latter of which he won.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” Hurt’s son told Deadline in a statement following the actor’s death. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” In the wake of Hurt passing away, many have come out to express their sorrow and pay tribute to the late star. Scroll down to read some of the many Hurt memorials being shared online.

“Fine Actor”

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1503147656104841216?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is heartbreaking. I’m sad to see him go,” a fan tweeted. “I remember seeing him in The Incredible Hulk as a kid and I just knew that he would eventually become the Red Hulk… he could have have done so much more with the MCU and his character General Thunderbird Ross. R.I.P William Hurt.”

“Devastating Loss”

https://twitter.com/russellcrowe/status/1503134489232351233?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“From Body Heat, to his Academy Award-winning work on Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Broadcast News, Children Of A Lesser God, A History Of Violence and the MCU, William Hurt left a mark with an impressive body of work that will fondly be remembered. What a devastating loss,” entertainment journalist Matt Neglia wrote.

“Greatly Missed”

https://twitter.com/AlbertBrooks/status/1503124217499369479?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Thank you for the art, William Hurt,” someone offered. “Broadcast News is a perfect film and part of the reason why is your performance.”

“A Great Loss”

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1503137761045458955?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“William Hurt was a remarkable actor. This comes way too soon. RIP,” tweeted actor and comedian Michael McKean.

“Remarkable”

https://twitter.com/TopherGrace/status/1503113967769587714?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“First time I ever saw a celebrity in person it was in New York City. A college friend and I were living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village, and we were getting lunch at a local restaurant sitting by the window. William Hurt walked by,” recalled journalist Joy-Ann Reid. “RIP to a great actor gone too soon.”

“Far Too Soon”

https://twitter.com/LouDPhillips/status/1503379115503718402?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Oh my gosh. This man had [longevity] in his career,” someone wrote in a tweet. “He was in Soooo many iconic films of the 80s but then kept showing up in other great films. Loved him especially in Kiss of the Spider Woman but Broadcast News is also a fave.And if course RIP General Ross of the MCU.”

Abuse Accusations

https://twitter.com/JohnFugelsang/status/1503117697281888262?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Notably, there are many social media users who have pointed out the accusations of abuse against Hurt, amidst the memorials, with one person tweeting, “Seeing a lot of people praising William Hurt upon the news of his passing, and he was surely a fine actor. But don’t overlook the horrific accusations of abuse, rape and assault made by Marlee Matlin.”