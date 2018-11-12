Julia Roberts Evacuates Her Home Due to Woolsey Fire

Julia Roberts and her family are among the 265,000 California residents forced to evacuate from their homes due to the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Southern California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Woolsey Fire began around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of Sunday evening has burned more than 83,000 acres, according to CalFire, which has contained the blaze by 10 percent. Two deaths have been linked to the fire, while three firefighters have been injured. As of Sunday, 177 structures have been destroyed, while another 57,000 structures are threatened.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the cities of Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Hidden Hills, and communities of West Hills, Monte Nido, Gated Oaks and Topanga in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Several prominent celebrities have been open about the damage to their homes that has been caused by the fires. Actor Gerard Butler shared a photo of a burnt-out vehicle and the remains of his garage, saying on an Instagram Story that his property is “half-gone.”

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you [Los Angeles Fire Department],” the 300 actor said.

Also affected by the fire have been singer Robin Thicke, whose home burnt down, forcing him and pregnant girlfriend April Geary to flee the area with their 8-month-old daughter.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” the singer said on Instagram Friday, with Geary adding alongside a photo of the wreckage, “Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames.”

The Bachelor cast may also be left without a signature party of their show, as the Angora Hills mansion was directly in the path of the fire. Alyssa Milano, most of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Martin Sheen and others have been forced to evacuate their homes.

There are many ways to help the evacuees from the fire, including making a donation at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images