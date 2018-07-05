Why Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Don’t Say They’re Married Anymore

Will Smith opened up about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett, and why they don’t refer to themselves as a married couple.

The actor made an appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, during which he revealed that he sees his longterm relationship with Pinkett Smith as so much more than just a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said on the show. “Where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and have two children — Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17. Will also has a son 25-year-old Trey, with ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.

Smith added on the podcast, “This right no is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.”

Pinkett Smith also made candid comments about the state of her marriage on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 shortly before Father’s Day in June, PEOPLE writes.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress said.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

The actress also shared more details about her marriage with Megyn Kelly on TODAY in early June.

“We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” Pinkett Smith said.

“Through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same,” she said.