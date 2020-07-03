Jada Pinkett Smith Teases 'Healing' Episode of 'Red Table Talk' Amid Affair Claims

✖

Jada Pinkett Smith teased a "healing" new episode of Red Table Talk, hinting that she may address August Alsina's claims she had an affair with him. Earlier this week, the singer said he had an affair with Pinkett Smith with her husband Will Smith's "blessing." Her representatives have already denied the story, saying it is "absolutely not true."

"There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table," Pinkett Smith tweeted Thursday, referencing her Facebook Watch talk show. The series features Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show is now in its third season. It was nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

Alsina, 27, made his claims in an interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee Tuesday. He claimed he met Pinkett Smith through her son, Jaden, in 2015. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing," Alsina claimed. He went on to say he "totally gave myself" to the relationship for years and he was "truly and really, really deeply" in love with Pinkett Smith. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody," he told Yee.

The singer said he loves the Smith family and has "never been in love in that kind of a way," Alsina explained, "So much so that being intertwined in that way — walking away from it butchered me. I’m shakin' right now because it almost killed me. Not almost; It did. It pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down."

Alsina also sparked speculation about a relationship between him and Pinkett Smith with his 2019 track "Nunya." In the song, he sings, "You got me feeling like it was an act, you're just an actress/Putting on a show 'cause you don't want the world to know." In the music video, he included a message to a Koren, a possible reference to Pinkett Smith's middle name.

After Alsina's interview was published, Pinkett Smith denied the claims. Her rep told TMZ Alsina's story was "absolutely not true." A family source also told PEOPLE the claims were not true.

Pinkett Smith has used Red Table Talk as a platform to share an intimate look at her life since launching the show. In June 2019, she brought her husband on the show, and they discussed their past infidelity issues. Smith said they once broke up but never got divorced. "I was devastated even worse than a divorce," Smith said at the time. "We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different."