'Wild 'N Out' Star Suffers Heart Attack: Rip Michaels Shares Update on His Condition

Rip Micheals gave fans an update on his medical condition from his hospital bed on November 14. The Wild 'N Out comedian took to Instagram to share a video about canceling a recent comedy show. As it turns out, he suffered a heart attack. "I just wanted to let you know that I will not be making it to do the Apollo show. I'm in the hospital, and I'm going to be postponing for a later date," the 41-year-old said. He also thanked fans for their support, explaining that upon his recovery, he will reschedule the show. "My deepest apologies to everyone who bought tickets to the live taping at Apollo!" he captioned the video. "My heart since the attack is only functioning at 17 percent & I am currently in CCU with good ppl in heart failure team! thank each every person for all the prayers & get well wishes & your understanding & my family does too!"

His comment section of the video was filled with well wishes from his peers. Nick Cannon, the creator and host of Wild 'N Out, wrote, "You are a titan and force of nature, always have been, Take all the time you need and Rest strong King. We all collectively send you healing energy and prayers from the highest frequency of our souls. Standing in agreement for your speedy and full recovery my brother. Love you sincerely!"

In another comment on The Shade Room, Cannon wrote: "This man is one of the hardest working forces of nature I've ever witnessed. A truly unstoppable and unbreakable Spirit! I'm standing in agreement with all his loved ones, friends and fans. We are trusting God's word and unchanging hand to continue to deliver full recovery and complete healing!" he continued. "For the scripture says 'caste all your cares and infirmities upon him!' In the name of Yeshua YHWH we pray! Amen!"