Wil Wheaton Rages at Larry David for Attacking Elmo on the 'Today' Show

Larry David caught some good-natured heat after assaulting Elmo on the Today Show earlier this week. For most, it was a viral moment that came and went in the face of a world that just generally sucks all the time and they all quickly returned to yelling at each other online. But according to Entertainment Weekly, Wil Wheaton seemed to take deep offense to the moment, referenced his own childhood trauma in the process, and then seemed to imply that Larry David was a "stupid, self-centered, tone deaf a-hole."

David was on Today to promote the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he famously plays a "stupid, self-centered, tone deaf a-hole" based on his real persona which is only slightly less self-centered and less of an a-hole. But Wheaton sees what David did as far worse.

"Holy s-t it's even worse than I thought. What the f-k is wrong with that guy? Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children," Wheaton wrote. "In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight."

Wheaton then details some of his own personal trauma from his childhood, which he has been very vocal about in the past. His father would grab, shake, and scream in Wheaton's face, choked him multiple times, and "was always out of control, always in a furious rage." This is what prompted Wheaton to speak about his feelings at the moment and lash out at David.

"So this appalling, unforgivable, despicable act hits more than one raw nerve for me, and I'm going to say what I wish I'd been able to say when this sort of thing happened to me," Wheaton added. "Larry David, this was not okay, and your obviously insincere "apology" clearly communicates that you don't get that."

"Elmo inspired a deeply meaningful and important moment of collective support among disparate people who have been struggling through the traumas of a pandemic, daily mass shootings, the rise of fascism and everything associated with Trump's violence and cruelty," he continued. "And sh-y idiot Larry David couldn't leave it alone, for some reason. He had to indirectly tell everyone who opened their hearts to a Muppet that they were stupid, and he thought it was a good joke to physically attack and choke this character who is beloved by children and adults alike. You know what that tells impressionable young people about sharing their feelings?"

So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on life television, but didn't watch it until now, because I knew it would... Posted by Wil Wheaton on Saturday, February 3, 2024

You can read Wheaton's entire post over on Facebook, where he is also adding to the discussion in the comments. David has not responded to Wheaton's post, but he might feel the need after some of the Star Trek alum's choice of language. He closes the post by getting one last blast at David. "A man who would belittle and mock that isn't much of a man at all. Shame on you, Larry David," he said.