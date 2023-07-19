Creed Has Reunited, Reveals Comeback Performance

Rising from the post-grunge ashes after a decade, 90's rock bans Creed has officially reunited. The band has announced that they will be making a comeback performance in 2024 on the Summer of '99 cruise, which they are headlining. At this time, the band has not stated whether or not fans can expect new music.

The Summer of '99 cruise will set sail on April 18, 2024, and last thru April 24. It will depart from Miami, Florida for Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship. In addition to Creed, the Summer of '99 cruise will also feature 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), and Nine Days. The cruise will have a collective of hosts, including Sirius XM DJ Eddie Trunk, as well as Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein from AXS TV's The Power Hour show.

Tickets for the cruise go on sale for the public on July 28 at 2 PM ET, with deposits as low as $200 per person through Sept. 18, while cabins last. However, pre-sale signups are available right now but will end on July 26 at 11:59 PM ET. Notably, the first 500 cabin bookings come with an opportunity to take a photo with Creed. Click here for more information from the official Creed website.

Creed was founded in the mid-90s by vocalist Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, and were soon joined by drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall. The band released their debut album My Own Prison in 1997, and then dropped their biggest album, Human Clay, just two years later, in 1999. The album was catapulted to the top of the charts by tracks such as "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open." In 2000, Marshall exited the band, with the three remaining members going on to release their third album, Weathered, in 2002.

In 2004, Creed announced their breakup. Stapp set out on a solo career, while Tremonti and Phillips reunited with Marshall for a new band, Alter Bridge, fronted by singer Myles Kennedy. Creed later got back together in 2009, with all the original members, and released their fourth album, Full Circle. The band toured for the next few years, but then announced an indefinite hiatus in 2013. Now, 10 years after their last album, Creed is back in action.