Creed Announces Major Reunion Tour

Creed recently announced that they will embark on a massive reunion tour in the summer of 2024. The tour will be opened primarily by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. Amidst the rock band's tour, they have also announced that they will host their own event called Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival.

Taking place at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre on August 31, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, and The Verve Pipe will be the acts performing at this festival, which will be held in San Bernardino, CA. Creed reunited in July after their first performance on their own Creed Cruise named Summer of '99, which took place between April 18 and 24, 2024.

During a March interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT's Cameron Buchholtz, Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti was asked whether a CREED reunion was imminent. He said (per Blabbermouth.net), "It's just a matter of timing for everybody. Everybody's juggling so many projects we would just have to find a window where it made sense.

"There's always people talking," he continued. "We always get calls from people that are interested in putting a show together. But it's tough to get a band that hasn't toured in 10 years to just do a show. We would have to put it all together. We would have to put weeks into preparing the production and weeks into doing the rehearsals. And it's a big production. You can't just do one show."

Tremonti's comments echoed those he made last fall when Mike Brunn interviewed him on The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. CREED's lead singer stated at the time about the possibility of a reunion, "It's just a matter of timing. We're all so busy running around the world doing our things, we would just have to have the time where it made sense. I don't think we need to rush into it because I don't think Creed fans are going anywhere. I think whenever we decide to do something, I think it's gonna be a safe time to do it. It's just gonna be when it makes sense for everybody. You don't wanna derail a whole album cycle by jumping into doing Creed. It would just have to make sense."

You can find the complete list of dates here and purchase tickets here.