Why Rob Kardashian Wasn’t in the Family Easter Portrait

As they are wont to do, the Kardashians gathered their family together for a photo while celebrating the most recent holiday, which in this case was Easter.

Shared by Kendall Jenner, the snap features Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their three kids, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, Kourtney Kardashian and two of her three children and Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The snap was taken during the family’s trip to Coachella for West’s Sunday Service.

Absent from the photo were Rob Kardashian and his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, with a source telling HollywoodLife that Dream was spending the holiday with her mom, Blac Chyna, and Rob had no interest in appearing in the picture.

“Rob Kardashian still feels strongly about not wanting to be in the spotlight, that much has not changed, which is why after all these years, you still won’t see him on the show or on social in family photos,” the source said. “He’s still uncomfortable in his own skin and though he loves to be with his family, he likes to do it privately. Rob is at home most of the time.”

The source added that while Dream is often seen around the family’s Calabasas neighborhood with grandmother Kris, Rob is a very present parent.

“Dream is seen around the neighborhood on walks with Rob’s mom Kris or nannies, however, that doesn’t mean Rob isn’t hands on,” the insider said. “He’s a wonderful dad, he just doesn’t go out much at all. He has struggled a lot to get to a more confident and secure place with his looks and it’s hard for him. They do their best to always include him and worry about him constantly. His family is very supportive and they respect his feelings though they wish he’d do more things publicly with them.”

Rob and Chyna recently agreed to split custody of their daughter and Rob is no longer paying Chyna child support. According to a source who spoke with E! News, Rob and Chyna agreed to “each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly.”

On Easter Sunday, Chyna shared a number of social media posts of Dream participating in an egg hunt with her family, including Chyna’s 6-year-old son King Cairo.

