Why Prince Harry Might Snub Dad Charles' Coronation

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a step back from their duties as senior members of the British Royal Family, they have missed out on certain events. OK! Magazine reported that Harry could miss out on possibly the biggest event related to his father, Prince Charles. According to the publication, Harry might not attend his father's eventual coronation for a very specific reason.

The outlet reported an account from Private Eye, which claimed that Harry won't attend Charles' coronation if it is held at Westminster Abbey. The church is where his late mother, Princess Diana, was laid to rest. Unfortunately, for Harry, the location of the coronation may not be up for discussion. Westminster Abbey has been the site of coronations since 1066, which is when William the Conqueror was crowned King of England, according to the royal family's official website. It is expected that Charles' coronation will follow suit with that historical trend.

Furthermore, the source purports that Harry is frustrated by the fact that Charles' wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned Queen Consort once he takes the throne. Queen Elizabeth II previously announced that this would be the case, but it's a decision that reportedly didn't sit well with Harry. Author Tina Brown claimed, "He doesn't want Camilla to be queen, he's very angry that it's happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will." Despite Harry's supposed feelings on the matter, Queen Elizabeth previously shared that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla be named Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. In February, she released a statement about the matter while also reflecting on the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

"This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years," Queen Elizabeth wrote. "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me." The monarch went on to share that she hopes that when her son becomes King, he and Camilla are afforded "the same support that you have given me." She continued to express that it is her "sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."