Prince Harry Makes Dramatic Decision on Attending Grandfather Prince Phillip’s Memorial

Prince Harry reportedly plans to skip his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial ceremony and won’t be making the trip back to his home in the U.K.

The service is scheduled to take place on March 29 at Westminster Abbey and is meant to offer the public a chance to reflect on the legacy of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Phillip died on April 9, 2021, at age 99. The official cause of death is listed as old age.

Reps for Prince Harry neglect to tell E! News why the Duke of Sussex has chosen not to attend, but the move comes after Harry’s attorney shared that he “does not feel safe” in the U.K. after losing his police protection detail. Harry launched a legal suit against the British government in response to parliament’s refusal to provide security for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children: Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months.

“This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back,” Shaheed Fatima, Harry’s lawyer, said in a statement in February. “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. This is and always will be his home.”

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement continued. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.,” the statement closed. “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”