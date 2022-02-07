Queen Elizabeth Reveals Royal Role She Hopes Camilla Will Fulfill

Queen Elizabeth knows that one day her son, Prince Charles, will be king, and she has now revealed the royal role she hopes his wife Camilla will fulfill when that day comes. On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth celebrated the 70th anniversary of her Accession, which took place in 1952. To mark the special day, the Queen issued a formal statement, reflecting on her time as head of the British Monarchy and painting a picture of what she hopes the future holds.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years,” Queen Elizabeth wrote. “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.” She then noted Charles’ eventual accession, and shared her hopes for his wife’s role in his reign. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she wrote, “and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

While Queen Elizabeth does not deny the joyfulness of her Accession Day, she made it clear that it holds some sadness for her as well. “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign,” she wrote. Speaking to her citizens, the Queen then reaffirmed her commitment to the throne and all its responsibilities, writing, “As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”

Queen Elizabeth continued, “As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for.These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth. I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family.”

Finally, the Queen paid tribute to her late husband, who passed away in 2021. “I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it,” she wrote. “It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”