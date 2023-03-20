Matthew Gray Gubler Reveals New Project

After taking a step back from his duties at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler has embarked on a surprising new career path. The actor, who starred as Dr. Spencer Reid in the hit CBS crime drama for 15 seasons before stepping away amid Criminal Minds: Evolution, announced on Sunday March 12 his upcoming children's novel, The Little Kid With the Big Green Hand.

Gubler first teased the book on his 43rd birthday on March 9 when he posted a countdown to his latest project on his Instagram Story. Just a few days later, he shared the news, "I made a new book," revealing that the project would be released "September 26." Gubler revealed the news in a series of photos, which included the front cover of the book. At the time, Gubler also thanked his fans "for all the birthday weekend wishes! The greatest gift of all is getting to make stories for you."

Marking his latest venture as an author – in 2019, Gubler published his first novel, Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller – The Little Kid With the Big Green Hand invites readers to "join two unlikely friends, Chuck and Lenore, as they embark on a surreal journey of self-discovery and uncover the magic of seeing the world through someone else's eyes. Lovingly hand-drawn, and featuring a cloth cover and ribbon bookmark, it's a book to treasure, read, and re-read," per the official synopsis. In addition to writing the book, Gubler is also credited as the book's illustrator.

Gubler's announcement was met with plenty of excitement from fans. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "this is so exciting. Congrats gube," with somebody else adding, "So happy, proud and excited. Can't wait to see what's inside." A third person wrote, "Ordered it! It looks charming and the "blurb" on Amazon sounds like something kids will want to read, and kids at heart, too! Thank you for sharing your positive view of life with kids, Matthew. They really need it!"

Gubler is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Spencer Reid, a Supervisory Special Agent with the BAU, on Criminal Minds. The actor appears throughout the show's 15-season run, though he declined to return for Paramount+'s revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution, which debuted in November. The new series has kept open the possibility of his eventual return, with A.J. Cook telling Good Housekeeping in January, "he wants to do it. He wants to be involved. It's just the timing hasn't been right yet ... He would absolutely come back if the timing could work." Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a second season.