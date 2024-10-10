Why LL Cool J Won’t Smoke With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is known for several things, but to his fans, it’s rapping and his love of marijuana. The California-born rapper has long been an advocate for the benefits of weed, even before it was largely legalized. Despite weed use being a trend around the world, and many would be excited to smoke with Snoop, fellow rapper LL Cool J isn’t one who’d puff puff pass with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper.

The two collaborated on LL’s latest album on the opening track “Spirit of Cyrus.” In a recent interview, LL opened up about the recording process and working with the West Coast legend. He said that Snoop was perfect for the collab, considering the message behind the song was dealing with mistaken identity. LL said Snoop has a “dangerous, rough, and raw” sound. While he enjoyed working with him, he says smoking with Snoop is not on the table.

“Nah, I ain’t trying to smoke with Snoop,” he said, as reported by BET. Snoop ain’t going to have me in the emergency room. I ain’t built for that baby.”

In July, Snoop opened his first pot shop, while simultaneously launching a 2Pac cannabis line in honor of his late friend. Of the line, Snoop said in a statement, as reported by Mix Mag: “That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep. We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans.”

He opened the shop in Los Angeles and offers customers in the area a glimpse into his world, with a new option for legal marijuana purchases. Snoop also launched a limited time only Death Row Cannabis line. The shop is near the busy LAX Airport.

“At SWED we offer an unparalleled shopping experience, combining our passion for cannabis with the iconic style of Snoop Dogg,” the dispensary’s website reads. S.W.E.D. also provides at-home delivery service, and offers products for “recreational users to medicinal patients”.