Why Kate Middleton's Checkered Coat Looks So Familiar

Kate Middleton is as fashionable as she is environmentally conscious. In late February, Kate traveled to Wales with her husband, Prince William, for the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match. As She Finds noted, the Princess of Wales wore a familiar garment to the event that she's worn in the past.

The rugby match in question took place on Feb. 25 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. There was an added layer to the rugby fun, as Kate and William support different teams. William was rooting on Wales while Kate supported England. For the event, Kate wore a red and white Catherine Walker houndstooth coat that William has described as a "diplomatic" look. She first wore this red and white coat in 2018 when she went on a trip to Sweden. The Princess of Wales styled the dress differently this time around, as she paired it with black tights, Aquatalia Ruby Dry boots in black suede and a white Mulberry Amberly handbag.

A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday!



Golwg sydyn tu ôl i’r llenni gyda thimau Cymru a Lloegr ddoe! pic.twitter.com/X1S3HnbJ4T — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2023

This is far from the first time that Kate has re-worn one of her fashionable outfits. She did exactly that when she attended the BAFTAs this year with William, marking their return to the awards show after a two-year hiatus. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white, flowy Alexander McQueen dress to the event, which she accessorized with a pair of long, black gloves. Royal watchers quickly pointed out that Kate wore the same dress to the BAFTAs in 2019.

The Princess of Wales pulled a similar move for the 2020 BAFTAs ceremony. The theme for the 2020 ceremony was "sustainable fashion," meaning that Kate was very much on trend when she wore an Alexander McQueen dress that she originally wore in 2012. The royal is known for making fashion statements at the event alongside her husband, who has been the president of the BAFTAs since 2010. Kate and William's attendance at this year's BAFTA Awards marked the first time that they attended as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate did not attend the BAFTAs in 2021 or 2022. The current heir to the British throne was supposed to deliver a video message in 2021, but his plans had to change after the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. He did end up delivering a speech via video for the 2022 ceremony.