Iconic Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces in Viral TikTok

Royal watchers are likely a bit busy right now, but before the passing of Queen Elizabeth, they found time to cement Kate Middleton as one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge sported the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.

The clip, posted by user allacortedi, features Middleton in a flowing white gown complete with an incredibly chic, white fuzzy cardigan. The Duchess can be seen walking down the steps in Clarence House alongside Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Charles and Prince William follow closely behind them as they all make their way to Buckingham Palace for an evening reception. As the caption for the video suggests, it is the second wedding dress that Middleton wore on her special day.

Like the garment that she wore during the ceremony, it was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The second dress is simpler in design than her first and features a strapless bodice, sweetheart neckline, and a flowing skirt. She adorned the stunning dress with a crystal-embellished belt. Newsweek noted that the dress was not officially photographed on the couple's wedding day, which fell on April 29, 2011. However, news cameras and photographers were still able to capture a glimpse of Middleton in her second frock of the day. While fans of the royal family will undoubtedly recall the Duchess of Cambridge's beautiful second dress, the fashion moment has TikTok users in a tizzy in 2022.

As previously mentioned, Middleton wore a different Alexander McQueen for the ceremony, which was held at Westminster Abbey. According to Buckingham Palace, the duchess worked closely with Burton in "formulating the design of her dress," as obtained via Women & Home. The Palace also stated at the time, "Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing." They added, "Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen's work." Middleton reportedly wanted to make sure that her dress was a representation of the United Kingdom and the monarchy that she was marrying into. In regards to what she wanted the gown to reflect, "The dress epitomises timeless British craftsmanship by drawing together talented and skilled workmanship from across the United Kingdom."