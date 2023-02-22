Why Kate Middleton's BAFTA Dress Choice Is Being Applauded

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their grand return to the BAFTAs this year after missing out on the two previous ceremonies. When they did walk the red carpet, the Princess of Wales stole the show with her gorgeous look. As Insider noted, Kate is being applauded for her BAFTAs attire as it's what she wore to the same event years prior.

Kate wore a white gown from Alexander McQueen, which she accessorized with full-length black gloves. Royal watchers might have noticed that the frock was a little familiar. The Princess of Wales actually wore the same garment for the 2019 BAFTAs, as a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed. Not only was it a very chic fashion choice to re-wear the dress, but it's an environmentally conscious decision, too. Given that Kate and William are very outspoken regarding climate change and environmental matters, it's not totally surprising to see her wear the dress again.

Insider pointed out that this isn't the first time that Kate has re-worn a dress at the BAFTAs. The last time that she attended the ceremony, in 2020, Kate stuck to the "sustainable fashion" theme by wearing an Alexander McQueen dress that she originally wore in 2012. The Duchess of Cambridge has been making fashion statements at the BAFTAs for years. She traditionally attends the awards show alongside her husband, who has been the president of BAFTA since 2010. Kate and William's attendance at this year's BAFTAs marks the first time that they've attended as the Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles III's ascension to the British throne.

The royal couple did not attend the BAFTAs in 2021 or 2022. In 2021, William was supposed to deliver a message via video, but his plans were changed following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. He ended up delivering a message virtually for the 2022 ceremony. This time around, he and Kate were in the audience for all of the BAFTA's festivities. They were even on hand to watch Helen Mirren pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly – bring us together and unite us through a story. Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star," Mirren, who won an Oscar for portraying the monarch in The Queen (2006), said. She went on to say that the BAFTA organization "would not be what it is today" without Elizabeth's support.