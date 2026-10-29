Why Demi Lovato Was Recently Hospitalized

Demi Lovato is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for a potential allergic reaction.

The Camp Rock alum shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Monday, showing herself with an IV in her arm. “Sooooo I’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now,” she wrote over the photo.

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Lovato hasn’t revealed what symptoms she had or which food caused the reaction. However, she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story, “i’m fine!!”

Sources told TMZ that she didn’t stay overnight at the hospital and was discharged shortly after she was admitted. Her symptoms “subsided pretty quickly.”

Days after the ordeal, Lovato announced her new Rare Beauty makeup collaboration with longtime friend Selena Gomez.

“Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment,” she stated in a press release. “I’ve loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand, so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup.”

Gomez then shared, “The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique. Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same… always.”

The duo first met while auditioning for Barney & Friends and have since worked together on numerous Disney Channel movies and shows.

The collaboration occurred after years of estrangement between the two friends. They fell out for six to seven years before reuniting earlier this year.