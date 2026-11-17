ABC News reporter and Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor Gio Benitez revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Benitez said he received the diagnosis this month, admitting that it was terrifying for him because he had family who have been devastated by heart disease.

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Show coverage of “Good Morning America” on 6/18/25 on ABC. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) GIO BENITEZ (Photo by Heidi Gutman/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

“I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” he recalled. “My husband would go to sleep or I’d been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.”

Benitez further spoke about family members who have died suddenly from heart disease. “My grandmother, 61 years old — died of a heart attack. My aunt had heart attack in her sleep, also young. My uncle? Heart attack. He was young, too. My other uncle, another heart attack, also young.”

Meanwhile, the journalist said that his grandfather underwent triple bypass surgery and his grandmother had to take medication regularly to combat chest pressure.

“It was literally everywhere all around me,” he continued. “So I was always sort of panicked around it, even though doctors over the years told me everything’s fine. But when I got the diagnosis, with the kind of heart health trauma that I have in my life, that’s something that I started thinking about myself. ‘Is this going to happen to me tonight? Is this it? Will I close my eyes and just never open them again?’”

Benetiz then said he spoke with ABC News colleague and practicing cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula to better understand heart disease. The duo met at her office, where they talked about his medical history. Narula then recommended a coronary artery calcium scan, which detects calcified plaque in the heart’s arteries.

Although he scheduled the exam, Benitez missed it because of work. “I sort of pushed it off to the point where I just forgot about it,” he admitted.

He also noted that he had a cardiac stress test with another cardiologist, who told him he passed with flying colors.

So when he decided to get the scan done earlier this fall, Benitez followed through. Although he expected a score below 100, which is lower than elevated cardiovascular risk, the reporter got 137.

“I couldn’t believe it. My other tests were fine, and now here it was — my worst fear, coming true,” Benitez pointed out. “How could this be happening?”

However, Narula explained that the stress test can only detect so much. “A stress test can be normal, and you can still have heart disease,” she said. “A stress test evaluates the heart’s response to exertion, while a calcium scan looks for plaque itself. So a person can have coronary artery disease without experiencing symptoms or showing abnormalities on a stress test.”

She noted that Benitez was a “perfect example” of someone who has all other markers “really nicely lined up, but it’s just their genetics that can be so strong.”

Treatment for Benitez’s condition consists of cholesterol-lowering medications, Aspirin, a healthy diet, and sleep/stress management.

Benitez offered advice to the public regarding heart health.

“I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops,” he added. “If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”





