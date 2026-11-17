Brad Pitt is ready to enter the Bond-verse after Robert Pattinson was named the next James Bond.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Hollywood A-lister told Extra he would like to “take on” the villain role in the next James Bond movie after hearing about Pattinson’s casting.

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“Robert… You know what, I’d like to do that,” he said. “I mean, my man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s high-heeled shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah.”

Bardem, who starred in F1 with Pitt, previously played the villain Raoul Silva in Daniel Craig’s 2012 Bond film Skyfall.

Other actors who have played opposite Bond over the years include Sean Bean, Christopher Waltz, Christopher Lee, and Christopher Walken. Rami Malek appeared as the villain in the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die.

Pitt also said Pattinson is the next Bond. “You know what, I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.”

He further called the casting a “great call.”

Pattinson was announced as the seventh actor to play the famous British spy in the upcoming 26th James Bond film. Denis Villeneuve, who directed Pattinson in Dune: Part Three, will direct, and Steven Knight will write the script.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson shared. in statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”



