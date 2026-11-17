Famed actor John Travolta is open to dating six years after his wife, Kelly Preston, passed away amid her battle with breast cancer.

In a recent interview with Today, the Grease star discussed dating again. “Well, love everything is part of my personality,” he explained. “So you know, am I open to it? Yes.”

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Travolta further shared that since Preston’s death in 2020, he has been focused on their children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

“It’s been an interesting six years to take care of my son, who was only nine when this happened,” he pointed out.

The actor also spoke about being a single father, noting, “You’re both a mother and father when one of the parents leave, so I felt that in a very big way. They’re both becoming happier each year and recovering more from it. So we’re good.”

Travolta and Preston first met on the set of the comedy The Experts in 1989. They married in Paris just two years later, while Preston was pregnant with their first son, Jett.

Preston died at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She kept her diagnosis and fight private.

Travolta confirmed Preston’s passing in an Instagram post. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He also wrote, “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he added. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”