Shortly after the news broke that Robert Pattinson was named the new James Bond, King Charles shared his thoughts on the casting decision for the long-running spy franchise.

In a post on his and Queen Camilla’s social media page, King Charles officially welcomed the British actor to the role.

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“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond,” the post reads. The King also reposted the franchise’s announcement, which showed Pattinson posing with a gun in Bond’s signature tux.

According to PEOPLE, the British Royal Family has a long history with the Bond franchise. Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, have attended the film premieres throughout the franchise’s 60-year history.

The King himself attended several Bond film premieres alongside his first wife, Princess Diana. His sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended the 2008 premiere of Quantum of Solace and met then Bond actor Daniel Craig.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William attended the 2021 premiere of Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die.

The next James Bond will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three, which hits theaters next month.

Pattinson issued a statement about being cast as the new James Bond. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” he shared. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”