Ariel Winter Shares Sweet Holiday Family Photos

Ariel Winter gave fans a sweet gift on Christmas Day, taking to social media to share some adorable holiday photos of her family. In an Instagram post, Winter posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend Luke Benward with their six precious pups. Winter, Benward, and all the dogs are sporting matching pajamas to make the photo even cuter.

The post has been showered with comments from Winter's friends and fans, with actress Leah Lewis writing, "The card couldnt have been cuter! HAPPY HOLIDAYS MY SWEET FAMILY <3 Love you both so so sooooo much, youre the best dog mama there ever was." In a separate comment, Lewis quipped, "Also shocked at how you got all of them in these little outfits." Someone else added, "This is absolute life goals. A loving partner and 6 dogs, what more could you need?"

Winter is most well-known for her time on Modern Family, a beloved sitcom that ended its iconic 11-season at ABC run more than two years ago. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had the chance to speak with Winter — during press interviews for the video game The Quarry, which she appears in— and she dished on the chances of the Modern Family cast getting back together for a new show or project. "Obviously, we'd all love to get back to work and work together again, that would be awesome, but I do think that where the story ended was perfect for the show," Winter said. "I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now."

The actress continued, "Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We've all gotten older and people are used to seeing that and I don't know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on. I mean, I think we'd all be interested in a spinoff or just in general, something to be able to bring back the show that we love so much and loved working on."

Winter then confessed, "But I don't know if that will happen. You never know, really. You never know. I think everyone, when it was ending, we were like, 'OK, this is it and that's OK. We're sad, obviously. We loved working here and loved working with each other, but we had a great run. We had a great time and now we get to end it on a great note that feels right.'"