‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Colin Mochrie was rushed into emergency eye surgery over the weekend after suffering a detached retina.

The 68-year-old comedian’s condition was revealed Friday on Instagram as Mochri, and his performing partner, Asad Mecci, announced that they would have to postpone dates on their HyProv comedy tour.

“We regret to inform you that our upcoming shows will be postponed due to a medical situation involving Colin Mochrie,” the statement began. “Colin has been diagnosed with a detached retina and will be undergoing emergency eye surgery today. His medical team is optimistic about his full recovery, but he needs time to rest and heal.”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 12: Colin Mochrie attends the Gilda's Toronto "It's Always Something: Open Mike" fundraiser at The Second City Toronto on May 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

While the news was “disappointing” for fans, Mochrie and Mecci revealed that they had plans to reschedule their shows and that fans could also receive a full refund for their tickets.

“Colin is incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes,” the statement concluded. “He looks forward to being back on stage and sharing many more laughs with all of you in the near future. Thank you for understanding.”

The caption of the post read, “We are so sorry and we wish @colinmochrie7591 a speedy recovery.”

On Monday, Mochrie shared an update on his health, writing on Instagram, “Hi everyone, just a quick update to let you know that I’m still in treatments for my detached retina. It’s slow going, but moving in the right direction.”

He continued, Your support and well wishes have really meant everything. If anyone out there is making a remake of Popeye, I’m your man. You’ll just have to wait till I’m allowed to get out of bed.”

Mochrie’s fans were quick to offer their support under his update, with one person commenting, “Lots of love to you Colin. I hope you’re feeling better soon!”

“Your wonderful sense of humor shining through during such a difficult time is why you are so loved!!” another person added. “Sending many blessings and good healing vibes your way!!”

A third chimed in, “So sorry to hear!! Heal well and glad it was caught! We look forward to seeing you at a later date when you’re ready.”