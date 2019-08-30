Who Is Linda O’Leary?

Linda O’Leary is the wife of Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary. The couple were involved in a boat crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario Saturday night, killing a Florida man and a woman from Ontario. O’Leary was behind the wheel of the boat at the time of the crash, and the brother of the retired Florida man said the O’Learys should “do the time” if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

The O’Learys’ boat was involved in the crash at about 11:30 p.m. local time on Aug. 24. Their boat crashed into a larger boat, going over its bow and hitting the 64-year-old Gary Poltash, who died instantly. Suzanna Brito, 48, was taken to a hospital after suffering significant brain damage and later succumbed to her injuries.

The Shark Tank star’s representative confirmed O’Leary was driving the boat at the time of the crash and she passed a DUI test.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” Kevin O’Leary said in a statement. “Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Kevin O’Leary said the other boat did not have its lights on and “fled the scene.” However, police said both boats left the scene to “attend a location and both parties called 911.”

Poltash’s brother, Larry Poltash, told the Toronto Sun he took some comfort in knowing that his brother died instantly. He hopes the crash was just an accident and hopes the O’Learys are cleared of any wrongdoing. However, if they are guilty, Larry said, “they’ve got to do time.”

The crash is still under investigation, and the O’Learys have not been charged yet.

O’Leary and husband Kevin have been married since 1990. The two separated in 2011 but reunited two years later. They have two children, son Trevor and daughter Savannah.

O’Leary is the vice president of marketing for O’Leary Wines and a board member for the National Ballet of Canada, according to her Twitter account.

Kevin O’Leary founded O’Leary Wines “to help give Americans access to amazing wine at an amazing price. 97% of the wine sold in America is under $14.95 and yet almost all of it is not what I would drink,” according to a statement on the company’s site. “I don’t want to go blind when I drink wine; I want it to be a wonderful experience.”

Kevin O’Leary has mentioned how important Linda is in his life. During Intentional Women’s Day 2017, he tweeted, “I owe my successes to two women. My late mother Georgette, and my wife Linda. I’m inspired by both every day.”

In a message a year later, he tweeted, “And while it goes without saying, I still can’t say it enough… I wouldn’t be half the person I am today without three of the most brilliant and impressive women I’ve ever met. My wife Linda, daughter Savannah, and of course, my late mother Georgette.”

The O’Learys’ children have also found success in their own fields. Savannah is a producer and director, and studied film production at NYU Tisch. Trevor works in the music business as a DJ and producer.

