Who Is Lorraine Warren?

Lorraine Warren is a famed paranormal investigator who recently passed away, but many may not be familiar with her work.

Most famously, Warren and her late husband Ed carried out investigations of alleged hauntings and demonic possessions, which they documented extensively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These eerie occurrences ended up being the inspiration for The Conjuring, a terrifying horror film that went on to to spawn a billion dollar movie franchise.

The Warrens spent decades of their lives investigating paranormal activity, according to Heavy, with the couple having previously claimed that they were involved in more than 10,000 cases.

In a past interview with Birth.Death.Movies, Warren was asked if she believed that the paranormal events that she and her husband investigated could ever be scientifically proven, to which she replied, “That is very, very hard to answer. Why hasn’t it been answered before? We’re going through a time where people are brilliant. There’s a lot of help out there. But we’re not going to have any answers.”

The couple famously held tours of their home, where they kept objects from their many investigations that they believed to be possessed by various levels of demonic energy. Once such item is the Annabelle doll that the horror film series is based around.

“Annabelle is believed to be responsible for the death of an individual who came in to contact with it.. This doll also reportedly slashed a grown man several times across the chest,” reads a description of the doll on the Warren’s Occult Museum website. “She terrorized a family for months until the Warrens and a an Episcopal priest were called in and an exorcism was performed. Although Annabelle has been exorcised several times it is believed that some energy is still attached to this doll.”

Sadly, Ed passed away in 2006, but even after his passing Warren believed that she was receiving messages from her late husband.

“Once while investigating a case of demonic activity alone after Ed passed she felt his hand grab and hold her hand while she was in the house,” Warren’s son-in-law Tony Spera previously told Patch. “It felt like electrical energy tingling throughout her hand and fingers.”

Spera was the one to announce Warren’s passing, taking to Facebook to share the unfortunate news.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away,” he wrote, “She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night. The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time.”

“Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul,” he added. “To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her.”

Warren was 92 at the time of her death.